Stephen W. Lyke
CANISTEO - Stephen W. Lyke of Canisteo passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 at the age of 70. Steve was a 1969 graduate of Hornell Senior High School. He worked for 10 years in the production room at the Evening Tribune prior to retiring on disability.

Steve was a Formula 1 and NASCAR race car fan and spent many race days at Watkins Glen. One of his greatest pleasures was driving his 1972 Ford Mustang Mach I at the "Drive the Glen" events at Watkins Glen. In his younger years he enjoyed deer hunting and he was very proud of his extensive campaign button collection.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Florence Lyke. He is survived by his daughter, Megan (Adam) Haley; grandchildren, Ben and Lauryn Haley; his sister, Deborah (Dick McCormick) Cox; his nephews, Christopher (Heather) Cox; Timothy (Paul Murawski) Cox; and niece, Amy (Shane) Schaumberg.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center for their dedicated and compassionate care of Steve over the last four years.

At Steve's request, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at Bender, Brown and Powers Funeral home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the Canisteo Volunteer Fire Department.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
