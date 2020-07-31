DANSVILLE/SPRINGWATER - Steven D. Colegrove, 69 years of age, passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Wednesday July 29, 2020.
Steve was born Feb. 2, 1951 in Dansville, the son of Dana and Frances (Golden) Colegrove. He grew up in Springwater and has resided there along with Rochester and settled in Dansville over 25 years ago. For many years, he was employed at Kodak in Rochester and after that he began owning and operating different businesses throughout the years. His most recent was Home Energy Solutions.
Steve's hobbies were many as first and foremost he loved to work; loved nice cars and watches; enjoyed traveling, NASCAR, boating, the lake house, reality shows and running a hot dog stand! However, Steve mostly enjoyed his children and all his family. If he wasn't picking on you or joking around, something was wrong.
Steve and Michelle Smith were married May 5, 2015 in Las Vegas and have enjoyed the last several years together.
Steve was pre-deceased by his father, Dana Colegrove in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Colegrove of Dansville; his children, Courtney (Peter) Waldron of AL, Kelsey Clark (John Kaseman) of Penfield, Christian Colegrove (Janette Westman) of Penfield, Sarah Bauer of Rochester and Tyler Colegrove (Megan Moran) of Dansville; his mother, Frances Colegrove of Dansville; his siblings, Candace (Dave) Brownell of Springwater and Karen Oas (Paul Welytok) of Cohocton; along with aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, Steve's funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family. Interment and committal prayers will take place at Covered Bridge Cemetery in Springwater. Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com
for online condolences.
Contributions in memory of Steven D. Colegrove may be made to the Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center, 111 Clara Barton St., Dansville, NY 14437; or to the Dansville Ambulance Company, 18 Ossian St., Dansville, NY 14437.
Steve and his family have been assisted by the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland, NY 14572.