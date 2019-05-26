|
HORNELL - Steven L. Plank, 55, of Merrill Lane, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning (May 25, 2019) due to natural causes at his home.
Born in North Hornell, N.Y., Aug. 18, 1963, a son of Thomas L. and Nancy L. (Burnes) Plank, he had resided in Hornell all of his life. He was a graduate of the Hornell High School. Steve was a member of the Hornell Association. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, no matter what type of season they were having. He was especially proud of his "Man Cave"; as soon as it was "cave" weather outside you could find him there spending time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Plank.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Seiwert) Plank, to whom he was married on May 14, 1994; his daughters, Danna (Jon) Berlad of Orchard Park and Kaycie Plank of Hornell; sons, Jacob and Joshua Plank, both still at home; a grandson, Theodore Berlad of Orchard Park; his mother, Nancy (James) Phillips of Arkport; two brothers, Donald (Ronni) Plank of Leicester and Gary (Chrissy) Plank of Hornell; a sister, Terri (Craig) Hartzell of Washington State; his best friend, James Nelson of Hornell; his dog, Kobe; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Wednesday (May 29, 2019) from 2-4 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, where funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 4 p.m., Pastor Brendan Clancy officiating.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 26, 2019