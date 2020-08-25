ARKPORT - Sue Ann White, 77, passed away late Sunday evening (Aug. 23, 2020), with her family by her side, at her home at 13 Northridge, after a short illness.
Born in Hornell on Dec. 1, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Hester (Lawrence) White. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her stepfather, Morris Shepard and her brother-in-law, John McCarthy.
A former resident of Hornell, Sue has resided at her home in Arkport since 1989 and for many years she and her family spent the summer months at their cottage on Loon Lake.
She was a graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1960 and also attended Alfred State College. In 1961 she began her 54-year career with George Steiner Public Accounting in Hornell and continued with EFP Rotenberg Accounting as office manager before she retired. Her most important roles were caring for her mother and being an aunt to her beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Sue loved Christmas, flowers, tax season and especially loved to attend the activities and sporting events of her nieces and nephews.
Her loving family includes her sister, Sally McCarthy of Joppa, Md.; her brother, Howard Thomas (Wanda) White of Hornell; seven nieces and nephews, Shawn (Lisa) McCarthy of Newport News, Va., John Joseph "JJ" McCarthy of Ashburn, Va., Brett (Danielle) White of Hornell, Brian McCarthy of Joppa, Md., Taryn (James) Manuele of Orange, Conn., Jay (Sharon) Krisher of White Marsh, Md., and Michelle Boarder of Hornell; 12 great nieces and nephews, Mariah (Zach) Jones, Connor, Bailey and Addison McCarthy, Jackson, Ava and Ella White, Gianna and Claudia Manuele, Alexis Boarder and Sam and Alex Krisher; her beloved shih tzu, Trixie; as well as several cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Sue Ann White.
There will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont where a graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Hornell Family YMCA, 18 Center St., Hornell or to the Hornell High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 135, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Online condolences or remembrances of Sue are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuenralhome.com.