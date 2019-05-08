|
HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. - Sue Laraway Barker (Hendee) passed away on May 5, 2019 in Auburn, N.Y. She was 85.
Sue was born on March 18, 1934 in Hornell, N.Y. to Earl Hendee and Gladys Kilbury. She grew up on the family dairy farm in the town of Fremont, N.Y. She graduated from Arkport Central High School Class of 1951, and later graduated from SUNY Geneseo with a degree in Elementary and Special Education in 1955.
She married John F. (Jack) Laraway on June 30, 1956. The Laraways first lived in Webster, N.Y. and then built their home in Honeoye Falls, where they lived for 47 years. Jack worked as a technician at Eastman Kodak Co, and Sue taught kindergarten, first and second grades at Honeoye Falls Lima elementary school for over 30 years. She also participated in programs to aid in professional development of fellow educators. After she retired, she dedicated her time to enjoying her grandchildren, quilting, gardening, reading, and traveling. She was an active member of the Honeoye Falls Methodist Church.
She married long-time friend Jack Barker of West Bloomfield, N.Y. on Nov. 22, 2011. They spent five years together attending area churches and traveling to regional club events.
Sue is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Mackie (James), Doreen Bailey (David) and Donna Ruggiero (Christopher); and five grandchildren, Adam and Matthew Bailey, Cory, Nicholas and Natalie Ruggiero; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by Jack Laraway (husband of 50 years); Jack Barker (second husband); Jack Hendee (brother); and Carol Hendee Marino (sister).
Friends may call Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Merton H. Kays Funeral Home, Inc. 59 Monroe St., Honeoye Falls with burial to follow in Honeoye Falls Cemetery, to be followed by services at 2 p.m. at the West Bloomfield Congregational Church. To leave a condolence, please visit www.mertonkaysfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Reading is Fundamental in memory of Sue Laraway Barker at www.rif.org or by mail to: Reading Is Fundamental, 750 First Street NE 920, Washington, DC 20002
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 8, 2019