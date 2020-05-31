It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Susan Jane Cullen (Gay). Susan was born Oct. 4, 1941 to Stanley and Virginia Gay. She resided in the Canisteo Valley where she remained for most of her life until moving to Lake Panasoffkee, Fla.



She was a varsity cheerleader, violinist, volunteer caretaker of the Canisteo Sign and graduated third in her class from Canisteo Central School in 1959. She started riding horses in her teens and passed along her love of horses to her children.



She attended college at SUNY Cortland and SUNY Geneseo. After college, she taught Physical Education and Health at Hornell High School and then Jasper Central School. She continued to teach as a substitute teacher in the local school system.



She coached soccer, track, softball, basketball and volleyball. She was a cheerleading advisor and advisor for the Girls Athletic Association, Steuben County. She was instrumental in the introduction of Interscholastic Sports for Girls in Steuben County. Her legacy has grown into the Interscholastic Sports for Girls in Steuben County of today. Susan was a mentor to many young women during her career as a coach and teacher. She was beloved by all her students. To this day, we often hear students tell our family what an impact she had on their lives.



Susan would take people in and help them to get back on their feet. She was genuinely interested in conversation with anyone and was able to make you feel like you were her closest friend. She loved to dance especially, the jitterbug.



She was preceded in death by her son, Shannon Donahue in 2018 and her parents, Stan Gay in 1975 and Ginger Gay in 2003; and her former husband, Mickey Donahue in 2007.



Susan leaves behind her children, Colleen Donahue of Englewood, Fla., Shaun (Debbie) Donahue of Blossburg, Pa., Shane (Cristina) Donahue of Corning, N.Y., Christine Cullen of Palm Harbor, Fla., and her stepson, Michael (Nodja) Donahue of Smithville Flats, N.Y. Her brother, Melvin (Kathy) Gay of Hornell, her grandchildren, Nicole, Amber and Aaron Kean, Beth (Billy) Faughnan, Shaun Donahue, Nathan (Natalie) Donahue, Angie (Josh) Boor, Sarah Augustine, Michael Donahue, Christopher (Jodie) Donahue, Trent Brush, Evan McBryan, Kahia Cullen, and Lora (Levi) Freeman; her great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her husband Joseph Cullen of Hammondsport, N.Y., her longtime friend Michael Frungillo of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla.; and her very best friend, Dee Martin McNelis. Finally, her dogs Sunny and Spike.



A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 with details TBD.



Susan aka Suzie-Q will be missed by so many! As Susan would say, "Goodnight Irene, I will see you in my dreams."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store