HORNELL/ALFRED STATION - Susan Joyce (VanOxx) Baker, 74, of the Old Almond Road in Hornell, and a longtime resident of Kenyon Road in Alfred Station, passed away late Friday afternoon (July 26, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, after a long illness.
Born in North Hornell on Feb. 19, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Delmont "Del" and Joyce (Creswell) VanOxx.
A graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1963, Sue also attended a beauty school in Rochester and was employed for about three years as a beautician in Hornell and Alfred. Before she retired, she was employed for many years in food service with ACES at Alfred State College.
She resided in Alfred Station before moving to Hornell about two years ago. Sue enjoyed the outdoors and spent time flower gardening, watching wildlife and birds. She especially loved her dogs and cats and was a faithful supporter of the local SPCA.
Sue will be remembered most of all for being a devoted, loving and caring mother, whose greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she cherished every moment that she spent with them.
Her loving family includes her five children, Julie (Dave) Semler of Illinois, Tracy Clark of Andover, Michelle Baker of Alfred, Michael (Delinda) Baker of Tennessee and Shane (Laura) Baker of Hornell; 12 grandchildren, Alicia, Shante', Aaron, Terry, Caleb, Tyler, Caysen, Brielle, Camden, Cayden, Dylan and Mason; 10 great-grandchildren, Adonis, Stella Rose, Ashtyn, Mason, Paislee, Wyatt, Mackenah, Olivea, Gavin and Paige; one brother, John VanOxx; as well as several nieces and nephews..
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Susan Joyce (VanOxx) Baker.
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Her family will celebrate Sue's life privately and at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to either the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell or to Fresenius Kidney Care (at Elderwood), 1 Bethesda Drive, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences or remembrances of Sue are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 30, 2019