WAYLAND - Susan K. Day, 68, passed away early Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 at her home in Wayland.
Susan was born Aug. 19, 1951 in Rochester, the daughter of John and Doris (Hufferbert) Collins. She grew up in Rochester; resided in Conesus for many years and settled in Wayland in the early 1990's. Susan enjoyed all types of art; watching movies on television; listening to music and filling out crossword puzzles.
Susan was pre-deceased by her parents, John and Doris Collins; and a brother, Kevin Collins.
She is survived by her daughters, Melanie Day and Meghan Day, both of California; her siblings, Daniel Collins of Rochester, Eileen (John) Scheid of Honeoye, Terrence (Catherine) Collins of North Carolina and Christine Hall of Springwater; several nieces and nephews; along with her dog, Mika and cat, Rue.
Susan's funeral service will be private and at the convenience of her family.
