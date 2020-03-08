|
GARWOODS - Suzanne M. "Sue" Paine, 79, passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side.
Honoring Sue's wishes there will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held later this spring, at a date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Steuben, 23 Liberty St., Bath, NY 14810.
Sue was born May 6, 1940 in Hornell, NY, to Leo E. and Mary J. (Allen) Roberts. She was a graduate of the Hornell High School Class of 1959. She was a past member of the Lions Club and of the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion. Sue was a Den Mother and active in Boy Scouts while her boys were in Scouting.
Sue is survived by her sons, Fred (Lisa) Paine of Fairport, Rob (Margaret) Paine of Canaseraga, and Gary (Tina) Paine of Gaithersburg, Maryland; a daughter-in-law; Becky (Peter) Suttmeier of Rexville; a son-in-law, Jay (Amanda) Freville of Georgia; a brother, David (Nancy) Roberts of Florida as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sue was predeceased by her parents, her husband, James Paine Jr.; a son, Joseph Paine; a daughter, Lisa Freville; a grandson, Stephen Paine and two sisters, Nancy Gerkin and Judy Johnson.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at the Dialysis center at Elderwood in Hornell, Sonja Robinson, Father John and Ruth Bancroft.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020