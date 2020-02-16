|
|
ITHACA, N.Y. - Suzanne M. Swift-Spencer, 48, of Ithaca, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center after a prolonged illness.
She was born on March 12, 1971 in Hornell, N.Y., the daughter of Jack and Katharine Bergstrom Burdick. She was graduated from SUNY Fredonia with a BS in Biology. Suzanne was employed as a medical writer with Quintiles Q2 Solutions in Ithaca. She loved her dogs and cats, cooking, gardening and traveling, especially with her mom.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne is survived by her husband of 15 years, Brian Spencer at home; brother, James Swift and sister in law, Kathryn and their children, Madeline, Courtney and Harrison; mother and father in law, David and Christine Spencer of Mount Morris, N.Y.; brother in law, Jeremy Spencer of Easton, Pa. and sister in law, Marisa Spencer of Mount Morris, N.Y.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring in Hornell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, N.Y. 14850.
Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020