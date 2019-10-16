|
WELLSVILLE - Sylvia J. Hunt, 87, of the Bolivar Road passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Jones Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 27, 1932 in Wellsville to the late Mirl and Elnora Knox Hurd. She was married to Ramond Hunt who predeceased her in 2008.
Sylvia moved her young family to California where Ramond was stationed while serving in the US Air Force. After his deployment ended they moved their growing family to Wellsville. In 1966, Ramond sought employment with Lockheed and they moved their family back to California and in 1975 she decided to return home to be near her family. She worked outside the the home but became a stay at home mom. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was the family seamstress. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, taking care of her family and will be remembered as a loving care giver. In her later years she enjoyed the interaction with the other residents at the Wellsville Manor Care Center and appreciated the loving care the staff gave her.
Sylvia is survived by two daughters, Kathy Wittie of Andover and Kimberly [Dennis] Herr of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Brandon and Kristine Herr both of Wellsville, Kyle [Stephanie] Wittie of Brisbin, Pa. and Kolton Wittie of Almond; three great grandchildren, Kinsley, Thorin and Rowan; several nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was predeceased by a son, Gary; her two brothers, Henry and Bruce Hurd; a sister, Velma Walker; and a son in law, Karl Wittie.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Chris Mattison presiding with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to either the Jones Memorial Hospital building fund or to the Wellsville Manor Care Center for patient care. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019