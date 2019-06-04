|
WAYLAND - Tanya M. Babcock, 46, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tanya was born Feb. 19, 1973 in Baton Rouge, La., a daughter of Charles and Virginia (Baase) Clayton. She received her Bachelor's Degree in English from Alfred University in 1997; she received her Master's Degree in Teaching Technology from Nova SW in 2003. She married Kerry Babcock on June 9, 2007.
She was formerly an employee at the Evening Tribune in Hornell, a Senior Marketing Manager for Gunlocke Chair Factory in Wayland, a Director of Marketing for Bright Computer, Marketing Manager for Manning & Napier Financial Consulting and most recently Marketing Manager for Simplified Safety Inc., all of Rochester, N.Y.
Tanya enjoyed reading, writing, traveling and going for walks, but most of all she loved spending time with her husband and children.
Tanya is survived by her husband, Kerry; her children, Brin Sanford and John Sanford; her mother, Virginia Shannon; siblings, Ric (Heather) Cambell, Chuck Clayton, Toni (Beau) Mickey, Betty (Richard) Annis, William C. Clayton, Sherry Clayton (Cody), Keith Clayton, Kevin Clayton and Cindy Bendzus; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Joseph's Church, 206 Fremont St., Wayland. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Wayland.
Contributions may be made to a
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 4, 2019