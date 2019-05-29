|
ALMOND – Terence L. "Terry" Allison, 73, passed away Sunday morning (May 26, 2019) with his loving wife by his side at their home on Karr Valley Road.
Born in Mars Hill, Maine on Feb. 18, 1946, he was a son of the late John and Cecilia (McElroy) Allison. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, David and Judy Allison.
He moved to Arkport when he was two years old and attended St. Ann's School in Hornell and graduated from Arkport Central School, Class of 1964. After graduating he enlisted with the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country from 1964 to 1967. Terry resided in Hornell before moving to Almond 40 years ago.
He was employed by Wellsville Air Pre-Heater before he became employed as an assistant manager at Central Tractor in Hornell. Most recently he was employed at Bradley Supply Co. in Hornell.
Terry was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell. He was also a member of the Almond Historical Society and the Arkport Memorial American Legion Post and recently receive his 50-year membership certificate. An avid golfer, he belonged to the Hornell Golf Club and enjoyed taking trips to play golf.
Throughout the years he has read numerous books and was known to read at least three different newspapers a day. Some of his other favorite past times that he loved were music and sports.
Terry will be remembered most of all for being very kind and considerate to all of his family and friends.
His loving family includes his wife of 52 years, Cheryl, who he married at St. Ann's Church in Hornell on April 22, 1967; two sisters-in-law, Virginia (Jonathan) Garrippa of Dover, Del. and Marlene (Tim) Canavan of Rochester; as well as several nieces and nephews, including his two Godchildren, Kevin and Erin Canavan.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Terence L. "Terry" Allison.
There will be no public calling hours. Friends are invited to join his family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 1, 2019). Committal prayers and interment, with military honors, will follow at the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica, N.Y.
The United States flag and the Navy flag will proudly fly at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in recognition of Terry's military service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to St. Ann's Church, 27 Erie Ave., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Online condolences or remembrances of Terry are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 29, 2019