CANISTEO - Teresa "Terry" A. Amidon, 86, of Ashbaugh Hill Road, passed away early Sunday morning (Aug. 18, 2019) at the Manor Hills in Wellsville.
Born in Norwich, Conn., Aug. 10, 1933, she was a daughter of Frederick and Anna (Pietroski) Gross. She had resided the Canisteo area since 1970. Terry loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a tremendous cook. Terry had a great love for dogs, especially poodles.
She was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, George Leasure on May 16, 2002; and her second husband, Paul Amidon on April 30, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Clair of Hornell; two sons, George (Mary Ann) Leasure of Hartsville and William "Bill" Leasure of Hornell; five grandchildren, Belinda Ferguson, Stephanie Perry, Jill Cook, Tim Clair and Ashley Clair; five great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Connor Ferguson, Lilah and Billy Cook and Kennedy Perry; her step-children, Gerry Amidon of Canisteo, Ron (Mead) Amidon of Hartsville, Karen (Joe) Smith of Florida, Kim Amidon of Hornell and Jim (Jayne) Amidon of Hartsville; several step-grandchildren; her sisters, Barbara (Ralph) Sullivan and Patricia (Larry) Solano; as well as her Yorkie, "Missy."
The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held on Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) from 3-5 p.m., at Muhleisens in Almond. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to the Canisteo Police Club, PO Box 114, Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019