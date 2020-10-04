HORNELL - Teresa J. Lecceardone, 73, of Ransom Street, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning (Sept. 30, 2020) at St. James Hospital in Hornell after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born in Hornell on April 9, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Witter) Melious. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, James "Jimmy" Lecceardone and her aunt and uncle, Sam and Helen Kelsey.
During her younger years Teresa resided in Bear Lake, Pa. and graduated from Panama (N.Y.) High School, class of 1965 and she received a bachelor's degree in English from Edinboro (Pa.) University in 1969.
After returning to Hornell, Teresa was employed at St. James Mercy Hospital and the former Our Studio before she began her 25-year career with Steuben County; first as a secretary for the Department of Social Services for about one year and retired as the personal secretary to District Attorney John Tunney.
She will be remembered as avid Perry Mason fan and for her love of cats.
Her family includes two sons, Vernon Sylvester "Trey" (Diane) Tenney III and Raymond M. Lecceardone of Hornell; four grandchildren, Alexa and Jenna Tenney and Jimmy and Harry Lecceardone; one sister, Raelen Melious of Hornell; and her special friend, Jim Lecceardone of Hornell.
A funeral and committal service will be held in her memory at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont at a day and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to their favorite charity.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to their favorite charity.