HOMER, N.Y. - Terry L. Bertram, of Hooker Avenue, Homer, and formerly of Hornell, passed away on May 27, 2019 while under the care of Hospice and his loving family at the age of 68.
Born July 13, 1950 in Hornell, a son of the late Charles and Bernadine Drumm Bertram. Terry graduated from Hornell High School in 1968 and received his Associate's Degree from Alfred State.
Mr. Bertram served in the US Army, where he was Honorably Discharged in 1971. He continued his service in the Army Reserves, retiring in 1992 with rank of Sergeant First Class.
Mr. Bertram was employed for 35 years at Maple City Savings Bank, Hornell, retiring in 2010 as President and CEO. While in Hornell, he was active in many civic affairs, serving as a Trustee of the United Presbyterian Church, the Chairman of the Hornell Red Cross, Board Member of the Hornell Housing Authority, a member of the Hornell Rotary and served on the Board for the Hornell Babe Ruth Baseball for several years.
Berto and his wife, Janet, loved to travel, having recently returned from a European River Cruise as well as cruising to Alaska and Bermuda. He especially enjoyed spending the winters in South Carolina.
Anyone who knew Berto, knew he enjoyed socializing with his family and friends, a round of golf, singing and playing the guitar, especially with his band The Associates, with whom he recorded an album.
He was a member of the Homer Congregational Church and the Homer Lodge #2506 BPOE. He loved attending his grandsons' sporting events.
Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Janet Rogers Bertram; his son, Mark W. (Tracy) Bertram of Homer; a brother, Jerry (Bev) Bertram of Canisteo; brother-in-law, Michael (Carol) Rogers of Clarence, N.Y.; and his three grandsons, Jack, Alex and Luke Bertram.
He was predeceased by his son, Kurt M. Bertram, in 2010.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Homer Congregational Church, 28 S. Main St., Homer, with Rev. Vicki Burtson officiating. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer, will be at the convenience of the family.
In keeping with Terry's wishes, there are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Bertram's name may directed to the Hospice Foundation of Cortland County, 11 Kennedy Parkway, Cortland, N.Y. 13045.
Memorial condolences for the family may be left at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 29, 2019