BOLIVAR - Terry L. Haxton, 67, of Phillips Hill Road, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Highland Park in Wellsville. He was born on June 15, 1953 in Wellsville, the son of Lawrence and Ella Mae (Smith) Haxton. On July 12, 1969 in Wellsville he married Alice I. Griswold, who survives.
Terry was raised in Wellsville, and attended Wellsville High School. He was a dedicated employee of the Town of Scio Highway Department for 34 years. Outside of work, he enjoyed working on cars, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was a member of Knights Creek Church.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; three children, Terry (Sue) Haxton, Rebecca Haxton, and Thaddeus (Kim) Haxton; seven grandchildren, Matthew Haxton, Samantha (Nick) Frederick, Brett (Samantha) Burgess, Judith Haxton, Tristan Haxton, Tristen Abbott, and Caden Haxton; and two great-grandchildren, Tony and Arya Burgess; his mother, Ella Mae; four brothers, Lawerence Haxton Jr., Timothy Haxton, Ralph Haxton, and Ron Weeks; two sisters, Alysia Gardner and Donna Gapa.
He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence; and three sisters, Claudia, Gracie, and Marsha.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Knights Creek Church in Scio, with Reverend Carl Kemp presiding. A reception will follow at the Knights Creek Church.
Please consider memorial donations to Knights Creek Church. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
