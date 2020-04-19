Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Thelma G. Houghtaling


1928 - 2020
Thelma G. Houghtaling Obituary
BATH, N.Y. - Thelma G. Houghtaling of Bath, passed away Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at Harriet Taylor from the COVID-19 virus. She had been a resident there since Feb. 2, 2020.

Thelma was born Nov. 11, 1928 in Bath to Clinton Seager and Lucille (Brown) Seager.

She married Roland Houghtaling Aug. 23, 1947.They lived and worked in Hornell for two years then moved to Bath. She worked many years with different jobs. Often worked two jobs from taking in laundry, doing ironing and cleaning houses. She worked at Westinghouse and Phillips for over 40 years. She was a waitress at many diners and restaurants in Bath and Hornell. Worked at the M&R for three years, the Tally Ho for 20 years until it closed, Dutch's and after retiring she worked part-time at Betty Kay Bakery.

Thelma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend. Her family was her life. She loved to cook and most of all making cut-out Christmas cookies. Never eating many but would give them to family and friends close by and mailing some to those far away. She loved to dance, going to parades, horse shows, riding in a buggy or taking a car ride. Going out to dinner or lunch was a treat. Especially getting a fish fry at the Savona Diner and getting ice cream at the Twin Kiss. Enjoyed Christmas and all the laughter when games were being played and doing word search puzzles.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Roland in 1985; her son, David in 2018; sister, Dottie Walker and brother Elwood Seager; also step-brother, Willy Seager. Many others including several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.

She is survived by her daughters, Diann Lathrop (Ernie), Donna Storm (Roger) and her son Dale Houghtaling (Lisa). Grandsons, Tim Lathrop, Kyle Houghtailng (Bre) and Corey Storm (Morgan); granddaughters, Kimberly Loghry, Kourtney Houghtaling (Jamie), Ashlee Adams (Chris) and Carrie Watts (Ben). Great-grandchildren, Megan Loghry (Cam) and Morgan Loghry (Brian), Taylor Roth (Jeff), Tyler and Bailey Houghtaling, Dakota, Breanna and Morgan Adams. Also step-brother, John Seager (Fran) and special friend Ruthie VanSickles and many more!

Now our precious mom can dance the two step in heaven with our dad, brother and of course her mom who likes to lead. Her favorite saying was "Everyone needs an angel." What an angel heaven is getting!

Memorial Services will be held at a later date after the COVID-19 passes at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
