Thelma L. Thompson

Thelma L. Thompson Obituary
NUNDA - Thelma L. Thompson, 76, died July 15, 2019.

She was born to the late James and Geraldine Garwood of Hornell.

She was a graduate of Canaseraga Central School, and she retired as a postal clerk in Hornell.

She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Jean (Jeff) Wise of Batavia and Karen (Jay) Meisenheimer of Fairfax, Va.; six grandchildren, Matthew (Brittany), Haley, Joe, Drew, Angie and Katie; four brothers, James (Donna) Garwood of Dalton, Richard (Sharon) Garwood of Nunda, Fred (Bonnie) Garwood of Hunt, and Bill (Tammy) Garwood of Hunt; four sisters, Donna (Larry) Walsworth of Nunda, Sue (Bob) Dailey of Hornell, Linda (Dave) Morgan of Arkport and Sylvia (Don) Montgomery of Clarence, N.Y.; and numerous nieces nephews.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Sunday, at the Mann Funeral Home, 44 N. State St., Nunda. A memorial service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, Pastor Gregory White officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Dalton.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Nunda Volunteer Ambulance Service.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 18, 2019
