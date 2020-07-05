HORNELL - Thomas G. Gallagher, 83, of High Street, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home.
He was born in Hornell, N.Y. on May 4, 1937, the son of William and Hazel (Dunham) Gallagher, he was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Hornell High School. Tom was honorably discharged from the US Army, serving active duty from 1960-62, and finishing his reserve obligation in 1966. He was retired as a Printing Room Press Foreman for the Batavia Daily News. Tom was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, skeet shooting, his beagle dogs, and was a true handyman/craftsman that could fix just about anything. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Hornell, and big supporter of the NRA.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Jack Gallagher; and his five sisters, Virginia Arwine, Helen Persichilli, Jeanne Furdock, Marilyn Hunt, and Betty Sexton.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Gee Gallagher whom he married on Oct. 23, 1981; his son, Thomas Gallagher of Canisteo; four grandchildren, Ann (Matt) Bush of Virginia, Mary (Joe) Stewart of Canisteo, Laurie (Brian) Stewart of Canisteo, John Gallagher of Canisteo; his great-grandchildren, Aidan, Quintin, Darwin, Gideon, Josephine, Leo, and Poppy; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.