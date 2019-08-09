|
HORNELL - Thomas G. "Tom" Gilleran, 76, of Hornell, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning (July 31, 2019) at his home.
Born in Albany, NY on Sept. 27, 1942, he was the son of George and Frances (Klos) Gilleran.
Tom grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of St. Ann's School. He later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1960). Following high school graduation, Tom attended Alfred University where he majored in Chemical Engineering.
He was employed for many years at the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) as a computer technician, retiring about 17 years ago.
Tom had been member a communicant of St. Ignatius Loyola Church. He enjoyed fishing, playing chess and watching baseball (especially the NY Mets and LA Dodgers) on TV. He also enjoyed horse racing and his many trips to the race track.
He was preceded in death by his father, George T. Gilleran; his mother, Frances E. Gilleran; and by his nephew, Andrew Attinasi.
Surviving are his sister, Mary Ann (Daniel) Attinasi of Rochester; his nephew, Daniel (Johanna) Attinasi; his niece, Christine (Vince) LaTerra; two great nieces, Drew Attinasi and Mary Jo LaTerra; along with several cousins. He will also be sadly missed by his friends and wonderful neighbors.
At Tom's request there will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Tom's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to St. Ann's Academy, 41 Genesee St., Hornell, N.Y. or to the American Red Cross, 11371 LPGA Drive, Corning, N.Y. 14830
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019