Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kittell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Kittell


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Kittell Obituary
HARTSVILLE - Thomas H. Kittell, 90, of Purdy Creek Road, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, NY in Rochester.

Born in Canisteo, Oct. 23, 1928, the son of Leon L. and Nellie Gay Kittell, he had resided in Canisteo during his early life, then resided in Syracuse for over 30 years. He then returned to Hartsville where he has resided the past 25 years.

Tom had been employed as a lineman for Rochester Telephone Company for several years, then became a journeyman lineman working all over New York State. He later was employed by P&C Warehouse in Syracuse, retiring after 28 years of service.

Tom honorably served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Canisteo Historical Society. On Feb. 22, 1954, he married the former Luella Combs, who survives.

He was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Diane Davis; his son, Robert J, Kittell; his sisters, Ruth Ireland and Phyllis Light; and his brothers, Ronald and Harold Kittell.

He is survived by his wife, Luella Kittell of Hartsville; his daughters, Susan (Richard) Martin of Warners, and Linda (Kenneth) D'Onofrio of Baldwinsville; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews including their niece Kathy Rice who has been a great help to Luella in recent years.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.

The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) from noon until 2 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo, where a Funeral Service will be held following calling hours at 2 p.m. Pastor Charles Williams will officiate. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Hartsville Center Cemetery.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Hornell Area Humane Society, Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14823. Contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now