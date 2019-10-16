|
HARTSVILLE - Thomas H. Kittell, 90, of Purdy Creek Road, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, NY in Rochester.
Born in Canisteo, Oct. 23, 1928, the son of Leon L. and Nellie Gay Kittell, he had resided in Canisteo during his early life, then resided in Syracuse for over 30 years. He then returned to Hartsville where he has resided the past 25 years.
Tom had been employed as a lineman for Rochester Telephone Company for several years, then became a journeyman lineman working all over New York State. He later was employed by P&C Warehouse in Syracuse, retiring after 28 years of service.
Tom honorably served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Canisteo Historical Society. On Feb. 22, 1954, he married the former Luella Combs, who survives.
He was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Diane Davis; his son, Robert J, Kittell; his sisters, Ruth Ireland and Phyllis Light; and his brothers, Ronald and Harold Kittell.
He is survived by his wife, Luella Kittell of Hartsville; his daughters, Susan (Richard) Martin of Warners, and Linda (Kenneth) D'Onofrio of Baldwinsville; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews including their niece Kathy Rice who has been a great help to Luella in recent years.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) from noon until 2 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo, where a Funeral Service will be held following calling hours at 2 p.m. Pastor Charles Williams will officiate. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Hartsville Center Cemetery.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Hornell Area Humane Society, Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14823. Contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019