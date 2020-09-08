PULTENEY, N.Y./HORNELL, N.Y. - Thomas J. "Tom" Smith, 83, of West Lake Road (Keuka Lake), Pulteney, died peacefully Friday morning (Sep. 4, 2020) at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Dansville, N.Y., Tom grew up in Hornell and attended the former Lincoln School. He later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1957). Following high school graduation, he attended Alfred State College for one year. In 1959 he enlisted in the US Army where he served for three years. While in the army, Tom took classes specializing in pharmacy and hospital lab technology. Following his honorable discharge in 1962, he took advantage of the GI Bill and continued his education by taking night classes and earned a dual Bachelor's Degree at Brockport State University.
He was married on May 23, 1959 to the former Carole Secondo. They resided in Attica, N.Y. for about four years, where Tom was employed as a pharmacist tech at Crystal Pharmacy. From 1966-1994 Tom and Carole lived in Batavia where Tom was employed at the Batavia Veteran's Hospital, from 1962-1994, first as a Lab Technician and eventually as Lab Supervisor, retiring in 1994 following 32 years of service.
They moved to Pulteney (Keuka Lake) in 1994 and have spent the winter months in Lake Alfred, FL since 2004. While in Pulteney, they attended St. Michael's Church in Penn Yan and while in Florida attended St. Joseph's Church of Winter Haven, FL.
Tom always enjoyed "working with his hands" and helped build his home in Batavia, doing most of the electrical and plumbing work. He especially loved installing the ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. He had been a member of the Batavia Elks Lodge and a member of their bowling team. He was also an avid golfer, primarily playing in Florida and enjoyed rooting for the Buffalo Bills. Throughout the years, Tom loved hunting and fishing, especially with his "Secondo Family" in Hornell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Dunham Strobel; stepfather, LaVerne Strobel; his son, Thomas Patrick Smith (1984); brothers, Gary Strobel (1977) and William Smith (2011); his sister-in-law, Josephine Secondo Didsbury (2006).
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Carole Secondo Smith; daughter, Cheri (Wayne) Grenier of Apalachian, NY; grandson, Michael (Jessica) Grenier; granddaughters, Jillian Grenier and Corinne (Bryan) Knapick; great-grandsons, Samuel Grenier and Eric Grenier; his Hornell in-laws, Jerry (Margie) Secondo and Tom (Mary) Secondo; brother-in-law, Bernie Didsbury of Arizona and sister-in-law, Sally Smith of Orchard Park, NY; several nieces and nephews.
At Tom's request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., at St. Ann's Church in Hornell with final interment in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Tom's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Pulteney Free Library, Pulteney, N.Y. or CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870
