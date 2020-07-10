Thomas Michael "Tommy" Foreman, 45, died Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Maplewood, MN with his mother and father at his side.
Born May 12, 1975 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of Sheila Hubbard Foreman and Thomas G. (Mary Jo) Foreman MD. He met and fell in love with Shari Anderson in 2003, and they have spent the last 17 years together.
Tom grew up in New York State. He graduated from Alfred-Almond Central School in 1993. In high school, he played baseball and was on the swim team. He spent summers at Keuka Lake water skiing and winters in New York and Colorado alpine skiing. He was a communicant of St. Brendan and Jude Parish in Almond and Alfred and was commissioned by the Bishop of Buffalo as a Eucharistic minister and was a delegate to the World Youth Day in Denver, CO to see the Pope.
Post-graduation, Tom attended the Full Sail Center for the Recording Arts in Orlando, FL and earned two Associate's Degrees in audio and video recording. His passion was music; he was a gifted musician. His instrument was the piano, and he could spontaneously compose and play without written music. His ability to express himself with music was extraordinary. He was also blessed with a discerning ear and music never failed to move him. His greatest joy was attending musical concerts, of which he attended dozens, including Nickelback, KISS, Def Leppard, Rush, Journey, Motley Crue, and his favorite, Led Zepplin.
His favorite pastime was comedy. He not only loved to watch stand-up, but could pantomime his favorite comedians. Tom was a charmer and could light up a room and make everyone laugh. Tom was a "foodie"; not only would he sample any cuisine, he loved to cook and was an accomplished chef.
He lived and worked in New York, Indiana, and Minnesota until he met Shari and settled there. He took a job in retail sales, at which he excelled. He was a "people person" and enjoyed his interaction with his customers and his honest and friendly demeanor made him a success. He loved football (because his uncle Marv Hubbard was an Oakland Raider), the Bills, and followed the Minnesota Vikings and the Packers, because it was his godson Jake's favorite team.
Surviving besides his parents are his loving companion, Shari; his daughter, Lucy; his son, Riley; sister, Erin (Jared) Kurtz and their children, Cassidy and Shoni; brother, Derek (Jennifer) Foreman, and their daughters, Aurora, Clara, Norah, and Ella; his stepmother's children, Brittany (Phil) Thompson and Richard (Alyssa) Head; several aunts and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Marvin and Susan Hubbard; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Elizabeth Foreman; two uncles, Marv and Michael Hubbard; an aunt, Ellen Webster, and two cousins, Matthew Hubbard and Sheila Sue Hubbard Greaser.
Due to the current travel restrictions and the COVID19 crisis, there will be no visitation.
Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad Street, Salamanca, NY on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m., at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.
Burial will be in Steamburg Cemetery, and the public is welcome at either or both.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Thomas M. Foreman to The Hart Comfort House, 141 East State St,, Wellsville, NY 14895 or the donor's choice.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.