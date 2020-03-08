|
|
HORNELL, NY / CANASERAGA, NY - Thomas R. "Tom" Levee, 73, of 5 Jackson St., Canaseraga, NY, died early Tuesday morning (March 3, 2020) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on November 8, 1946, he was the son of Robert and Virginia (Butler) Levee.
Tom grew up in Canaseraga and was a graduate of Canaseraga High School (class of 1965). He later attended Barber School in Rochester and worked as a barber "off and on" for over 40 years. For many years he served as a barber for the Craig State School in Sonyea, NY and also for the US Army and Air Force at Fort Drum.
He was employed for a time at Birds Eye Foods in Avon, NY and also drove a forklift for an Avon based Pre-Fabricated Home Company. He later worked as a landscaper for Kelly Brothers in Dansville, NY.
Tom served as "Fire Police" for the Canaseraga Fire Company and was a member of the Canaseraga American Legion and the Marine Corp. League. He was an avid collector of Arrowheads and loved searching for them locally, usually around Canaseraga. For many years he made and sold beautiful custom canes and walking sticks. In his younger years, Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bob" Levee who died in 2017.
Surviving are his sister, Roberta Johnson of Alabama; his brother, Ray (Terry) Levee of Canaseraga; several nieces and nephews.
At Tom's request there will be no calling hours. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on a day and time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Tom's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Canaseraga Fire Department, Main St., Canaseraga, NY 14822.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020