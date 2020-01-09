|
|
LEOMINSTER, Mass. - Timothy Ivan Manchester, 43, of Leominster, Mass., passed away peacefully on Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass., surrounded by his loving family after injuries sustained in an accident on Dec. 21, 2019.
Born on Nov. 1, 1976 in Machias, Maine, he is the son of Norris and Norma (Watts) Manchester.
Tim is a 1995 graduate of Machias Memorial High School. He was a standout athlete, excelling in basketball and soccer, and led his senior year basketball team to the state championship title. He then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial/Manufacturing Engineering in 2000 at RIT in Rochester, N.Y. It was while attending RIT that Tim met Keegan Johnson, whom he married in Hornell, N.Y. on Aug. 10, 2002. Tim and Keegan then relocated to Massachusetts where he went on to receive his MBA in 2008 at Babson College in Babson Park, Mass.
Over the years, he was a dedicated and valued employee of Intel Corporation, Raytheon Company and, most recently, Lockheed Martin Corporation as an Industrial Engineering Manager. Tim also held a Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma and was widely recognized in all of his roles as a leader and mentor.
Tim was an exemplary family man, putting his daughters' interests first and was always at the ready to help facilitate their next idea. He took an active role in their academics and their many extra-curricular activities. He was also known for being incredibly handy, always working on one of his impressive DIY projects. Landscaping and playing golf were among his passions. Tim was quiet and reserved, but when he did make a comment you could rest assured that it was incredibly thoughtful, poignant, and most likely funny.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Keegan Johnson Manchester; daughters, Anna and Katherine Manchester; father and mother, Norris and Norma (Watts) Manchester of Roque Bluffs, Maine; brother, Russell Manchester of Roque Bluffs; sisters, Anita (Arthur) McCurdy of Machias, Maine and Jane Manchester of Topsham, Maine; father-in-law, Jeffery (Carla) Johnson of Hornell; brothers-in-law, Kyle Johnson (Brittney Tracy) of Rochester and Kurt (Abby Kochan) Johnson of Rochester; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, William and Mable Manchester, and Robert and Lima Watts; brother, Danny Manchester; and mother-in-law, Susan Johnson.
Tim's family will be accepting visitors at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, Maine, on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a service in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Timothy Manchester Memorial Scholarship, which will benefit a Machias graduate who is pursuing a degree in engineering. Donations can be sent to Machias Savings Bank, c/o Lani Smith, PO BOX 318, Machias, ME, 04654. Please specify your donation is towards the Timothy Manchester Memorial Scholarship. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020