|
|
WELLSVILLE - Tina J. Fanton, 46, of the River Road passed away on Monday, March 19, 2019, at Jones Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born on May 24, 1972 in Olean to Gene and Debra Kline Tarr. On July 12, 2014 in Wellsville she married Raymond "Ray" Fanton, who survives.
Tina graduated from Bolivar Central High School in 1991. That same year she joined the Bolivar Central School's kitchen staff and had worked there for almost 28 years. She was a very dedicated staff member and enjoyed interacting with the students she served. Tina enjoyed dancing, fishing, going to the camp, watching stock car races and NASCAR, the New York Yankees, and watching wrestling and soap operas on TV. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and she will be remembered for her love of her entire family.
Tina is survived by her husband, Ray; her mother and father, Gene and Debra Tarr; her mother in law, Sharon Wardner, and her mother in law and father in law, Barb and Jim Fanton; her daughter, Courtney Barnes; two step daughters, Emily Little and Renee' Fanton; a stepson, Andrew Fanton; a grandchild on the way; a brother, Jason Tarr; two sisters, Buffy [Leon] Gardner Jr. and Kelly Snyder; several sisters and brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the CrossTown Alliance Church on Highland Avenue in Wellsville. Her funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. following the calling hours. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions in Tina's name to the . To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019