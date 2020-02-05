|
HORNELL - Tonya L. Simpson, 49, of Front Street, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Wellsboro, Pa., April 19, 1970, the daughter of George L. and Joy Campbell Finch, she had resided in the Hornell area most of her life.
She was predeceased by her step-father, Jerry Conley; and her son, Stephen Finch.
She is survived by her husband, William Simpson of Hornell; her mother, Joy Conley of Hornell; her father, George Finch of Arkport; two daughters, Oceana (Zak) Kent of Hornell and Taryn Simpson of Hornell; and her step-daughter, Shanda Earley (Jeff Hunt) of Hornell; her son, William D. (Emily Bebout) Simpson of Prattsburgh, N.Y.; her sister, Jennifer Conley of Hornell; her brothers, Timothy (Marion) Conley of Dundee and James (Crystal) Finch of Bath; and her step-brother, Scott Raish of Hornell; ten grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at the Living Waters Church, South Yard Road in Hornell, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., where a funeral service will be held after calling hours at 1 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Casterline and Pastor Phillip Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery, Hornell.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The , 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020