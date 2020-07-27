1/1
Veda Jane Boerner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANSVILLE - Veda Jane Boerner, 89, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020 at the Livingston County CFNR in Mt. Morris following a brief illness.

She was born in Dansville, N.Y., on Nov. 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Earl and Hilda (Cartwright) Burns. She was also predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Carla Dean; her sister, Ellen Buck' and her brothers, George, Kenyon, Glenn Burns.

Veda was a graduate of Dansville Central School District; she was a waitress at the former Old Madrid Restaurant in Dansville for many years. She volunteered at the Clara Barton Chapter #1 of the American Red Cross, she worked at Senior Nutrition, and was a Daycare Provider.

Veda is survived by her son, Gerald (Debra Rodgers) Boerner; her son-in-law, Alan Dean; her grandchildren, Frank Dean, Genevieve (Aaron Seidewand) Tarbell, Richard (Megan) Dean, Amber (Steven Dennis) Boerner, Rebekah (CJ) McCreary; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be private for her family, internment in Greenmount Cemetery, Dansville.

Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.

Memorials can be sent to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hindle Funeral Home
271 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
585-335-5670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hindle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved