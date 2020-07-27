DANSVILLE - Veda Jane Boerner, 89, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020 at the Livingston County CFNR in Mt. Morris following a brief illness.
She was born in Dansville, N.Y., on Nov. 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Earl and Hilda (Cartwright) Burns. She was also predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Carla Dean; her sister, Ellen Buck' and her brothers, George, Kenyon, Glenn Burns.
Veda was a graduate of Dansville Central School District; she was a waitress at the former Old Madrid Restaurant in Dansville for many years. She volunteered at the Clara Barton Chapter #1 of the American Red Cross, she worked at Senior Nutrition, and was a Daycare Provider.
Veda is survived by her son, Gerald (Debra Rodgers) Boerner; her son-in-law, Alan Dean; her grandchildren, Frank Dean, Genevieve (Aaron Seidewand) Tarbell, Richard (Megan) Dean, Amber (Steven Dennis) Boerner, Rebekah (CJ) McCreary; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be private for her family, internment in Greenmount Cemetery, Dansville.
Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
Memorials can be sent to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.