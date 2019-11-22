|
HORNELL - Verda Kathryn Griffith, 70, a resident of Edgeview Estates, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) unexpectedly at her home.
Born in St. Mary's, Pa., July 24, 1949, the daughter of George and Nellie (Long) Dixon, she had resided in Pennsylvania for several years prior to moving to Hornell in 1994. She was a graduate of Alfred State College, where she received here Associate's Degree in Business Management. She had been employed for several years at Sylvania Products in Emporium, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents and her longtime companion, Kevin Bordon.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal (Ashley Moorehead) Griffith of St. Mary's, Pa.; her sister, Twila Dixon of Morrisville, Pa.; and her brother, William Dixon of Emporium; five grandchildren, Justice Taft, Ashton Greenjack, Are' Hanna Greenjack, Blaze Moorehead, Trever Moorehead, all of St. Mary's; one great-granddaughter, Eva Taft; several nieces, and nephews as well as great nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat, Smokey.
Verda touched the lives of many and will be held close in the hearts of all who knew her.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Verda's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Newton Cemetery, Emporium, Pa.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019