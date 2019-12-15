|
|
REXVILLE - Vesta I. Whitsell, 97, passed away peacefully Saturday morning (Dec. 14, 2019) at the home of her granddaughter, Theresa Freeborn in Rexville.
Vesta was born July 21, 1922 in Mills, Pa. to the late Roy and Flossie (Baker) Dennis. On July 29, 1942 in Whitesville she married Lawrence A. Whitsell, who predeceased her in October of 2006. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Austin and Russell Dennis; and five sisters, Virginia Beebe, Helen Haxton, Ruth Colburn, Beverly Dennis and Hazel Raub.
Vesta was a home maker and life-long resident of the Rexville area. She was a 30- year member of the Western N.Y. Draft Horse and Pony Club and very much enjoyed the horse drawn wagon rides. Vesta enjoyed knitting and collecting and making dolls.
Vesta is survived by three sons, Lawrence "Sam" (Kay) Whitsell, Jr. of Wellsville, George (Carol) Whitsell of Rexville, Kenneth (Peg) Whitsell of Knoxville, Pa.; three daughters, Judy Waters of Greenwood, Bonita Harrison of Whitesville and Peggy Prutsman of Hornell. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At Vesta's request there will be no public calling hours or services. A private family viewing and graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery, Ulysses, Pa.
Memorial contributions in Vesta's name may be made to the West Union Historical Society, c/o Larry McCaffrey, Shamrock Road, Rexville, N.Y. 14877.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019