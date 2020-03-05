|
ANDOVER – Vincent H. Burrows, 91, stepped peacefully from Jones Memorial Hospital into Heaven on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) as his family bid him a loving goodbye.
Mr. Burrows was born on Aug. 23, 1928 in Port Allegany, Pa., to Vincent Eugene and Tressa Mae (Howard) Burrows. He moved to Andover in 1941 and was a 1946 graduate of Andover Central School. That same year, Vince and his good friend, Duane "Dish" Cornish joined the United States Army. At the end of World War II, he served in Japan from 1946 - 1949 and then during the Korean Conflict from 1949-1953. He retired from the United States Army Reserves as a Master Sargent in 1988.
On Oct. 24, 1953 he married his "Dizzy Blonde" Norma Lucille Perry and they were blessed with 59 years together. Norma preceded Vince in death on May 4, 2013.
Vince returned to school after serving in the Army, attending Alfred Agricultural and Technical College, where he graduated in 1955 with his Associate's Degree in Accounting. In 1966, he joined the Accounting Department at Dresser-Rand in Wellsville, retiring as Supervisor of the department in 1988. During his retirement, he worked part time as the Andover Village Treasurer.
Mr. Burrows is survived by four daughters, Dawn Marie (Bob) Linke, Dorene Burrows, Denise Burrows, and Darci (David) Bush all of Andover; one son, Dennis Burrows of Colden; his sister, Martha Jeanette (Nedra) Richards, of Grays Lake, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Bethany, Erin, Emily, Derek, Adam, and Jessica; eight great grandchildren, Addison, Brianna, Everette, Greyson, Chandler, Adalyn, Kaileigh, and Gabriel as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Vince served his community in many ways; he was a charter member of the Andover Lions Club where he served as president and was awarded "Lion of the Year." He was a member of the Andover American Legion Lynch-Burgett Post 397 and was a member of the Andover Masonic Lodge Post 558 F. & A. M. He was also selected to be the Grand Marshal of the Andover Fourth of July parade.
Vince was a member of the Andover First Baptist Church since 1959, where he was very active. He served as a deacon, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School classes for many years. His adult class was so popular that it was difficult to get a seat in the room.
Vince spent a good deal of time sharpening his skill at photography, which he enjoyed doing with Dick Wittie at the Woodhull Raceway. He left a legacy of thousands of photos to his family. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed history and reading as well as putting his hand to writing poetry. Vince highly prized any and all time spent with his family. He especially loved camping trips with the family, particularly at "Camp Kazee," officially known as Palmers Pond.
Visitation will be held on Friday (March 6) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Andover First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Calvin Densmore, along with Rev. Christian Mattison of the Andover Presbyterian Church. Burial, with military honors, will take place on Sunday (March 8) at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Brook Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Vince's name may be made to the Andover Rescue Squad, PO Box 726, Andover, NY 14806.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020