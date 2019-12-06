|
|
HORNELL - Vincent Oswaldo Mayorga, 76, of 13 Spruce St., passed away peacefully on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Ecuador on Sept. 12, 1943, the son of Sixto and Ophelia (Ramirez) Mayorga, he had resided in Hornell area for many years, graduating from Canisteo Central School. He was a retired Iron Worker Union #33 out of Rochester. Vincent was a member of the Hornell Moose, and Hornell Association and was a huge Buffalo Bills fan.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Timothy (Bridget) Mayorga of Canisteo; his daughter, Kimberly (Larry) Bacon of Hornell; a brother, George (Karen) Mayorga of Auburn, a sister Mary Wright of California; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held on Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, with Deacon Robert McCormick officiated. Burial will be at St.Mary's Cemetery in Fremont.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019