Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Mayorga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Oswaldo Mayorga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Oswaldo Mayorga Obituary
HORNELL - Vincent Oswaldo Mayorga, 76, of 13 Spruce St., passed away peacefully on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Ecuador on Sept. 12, 1943, the son of Sixto and Ophelia (Ramirez) Mayorga, he had resided in Hornell area for many years, graduating from Canisteo Central School. He was a retired Iron Worker Union #33 out of Rochester. Vincent was a member of the Hornell Moose, and Hornell Association and was a huge Buffalo Bills fan.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his son, Timothy (Bridget) Mayorga of Canisteo; his daughter, Kimberly (Larry) Bacon of Hornell; a brother, George (Karen) Mayorga of Auburn, a sister Mary Wright of California; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held on Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, with Deacon Robert McCormick officiated. Burial will be at St.Mary's Cemetery in Fremont.

To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -