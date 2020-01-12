Home

Violet H. Schultz

Violet H. Schultz Obituary
COCOA, Fla. - Violet H. Schultz, 98, formerly of Hamburg and Arkport, died Thursday, Jan, 2, 2020.

Born July 17, 1921, in Hornell, the second of nine children of Fay and Ivah Davis Hooker.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Raymond Schultz; son, Gerald C. Ferringer; grandson, Scott Leverenz; and four siblings, Howard Hooker, Gerald Hooker, Daisey Smith and Winifred Early.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Ferringer Alexander (David); daughter, Sharon Schultz Leverenz (Leigh); and four siblings, Genevieve Prunoske (Louis), Gertrude French (Don), Norma DePetris (John) and Gail Hooker (Julie); three grandchildren, Gerald Ferringer, Jr. (Mary), Maria Staley, and Kristin L. Bears (Jeff). Also six great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
