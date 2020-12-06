1/1
Virginia A. Pauly
COXSACKIE, N.Y./HORNELL - Virginia A. Pauly, 83, of Coxsackie, formerly of Alley Avenue, Hornell, passed away late Wednesday evening (Dec. 2, 2020) at the Delmar Center in, Delmar, N.Y.

Born in North Hornell on Dec. 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Olive (Oakes) Crozier. On Dec. 21, 1958 she was married in Hornell to Ludwig F. "Louie" Pauly, who predeceased her on May 29, 1999 after 41 years of marriage.

A resident of Hornell for most of her life, Virginia was a graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1954 and received a bachelor's degree from Buffalo State Teachers College in 1958 and completed graduate studies at Elmira College and Geneseo State College.

She began her teaching career at Haverling Elementary School in Bath and later became employed with the Hornell City School District and taught first and second grades at the Columbian School from 1974 to her retirement in 1999.

Throughout the years Virginia has been involved with several different organizations including serving as president and a member of the former Jenny Rockwell Circle of Bethesda Community Hospital in North Hornell, a leader and a member of the Board of Directors for the Hornell Camp Fire Council, volunteered at the Hornell Public Library where she was in charge of a summer reading program for children, was a Cub Scout Den Mother and participated in functions at the former East Avenue Methodist Church in Hornell where she was also a member of the choir. For many years she was also involved with AFS (American Field Service) and hosted students from Indonesia and Germany. For the 1979 school years she hosted Isabel Araya Madrigal from Costa Rica.

Virginia was an avid reader and especially enjoyed doing arts and crafts, knitting, calligraphy and going on bus trips. She also knitted hats for newborns and volunteered with the Hornell Chapter of the American Red Cross wrapping Christmas presents and also volunteered with Sister Susan at Steuben County Rural Ministries.

Her loving family includes two children, Cynthia (Raymond) Donovan of Coxsackie, N.Y. and Douglas (Donna) Pauly of Virginia Beach, Va.; three grandchildren, Nicole, Jennifer and Ashley Donovan; also several cousins; as well as her AFS student, Isabel Araya Madrigal (Roberto) from Costa Rica and their children, Roberto, Jr. and Tabitha.

There will be no public calling hours. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Interment will be in Rural Cemetery, Hornell. A public "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to their favorite charity.

Online condolences or remembrances of Virginia are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to assist Virginia's family with the arrangements.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
