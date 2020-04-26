|
|
WAYLAND - Virginia Bernadette Warner, affectionately also known as "Birdie Girl", "Virgie", and "GG" passed away early Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 at her home.
Virginia was born on Aug. 18, 1931 in Springwater, the daughter of Peter and Laura (Rauber) Quanz. Virginia grew up in and has resided in the Springwater/Wayland areas her entire life. She attended the Bell Country School, St. Joseph's School, and she graduated from Wayland Central School in 1949.
Virginia and Ardean Warner were married May 7, 1955 at St. Joseph's Church in Wayland and together celebrated over 62 years of marriage prior to Ardean's passing in September 2017. Her employment spanned a few different areas throughout her life including working at Niles' 5 and 10 store in Wayland, bookkeeping at their family's beef farm and for the Town of Wayland, helping her husband with his livestock trucking business, and operating the Empire Market Diner in Bath. She took a lot of pride in her work at the Empire Market Diner, knowing that people traveled from afar to have a delicious lunch! Although she enjoyed working many jobs, she valued her time as a homemaker, mother, and grandmother the most.
Her hobbies included shopping at garage sales and the Sally Ann (Salvation Army), gardening both vegetables and flowers, especially tomatoes and geraniums, and birdwatching with a special love of cardinals. However, spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was the highlight of her days!
Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Laura Quanz; her husband, Ardean Warner; her granddaughter, Billie Jo Warner; her siblings, Beatrice Quanz, Loretta Yohon, Oleta Yohonn, Howard Quanz, Victor Quanz, Gertrude Jacobs, Germaine Becker, William Quanz, and Lucille Quanz.
Virginia is survived by her children, Ann (Chuck) Lill of Honeoye Falls and John (Carol) Warner of Marion; her grandchildren, Luke Lill (Erica Call), Jake (Amy-Lynn) Lill, Jesse Lill, Mackenzie Lill, Nick (Kalee) Warner, and Kimberly "Dewey" Warner (Charlie Pankratz); her great-grandchildren, Karlee Jo Pankratz, Lillian Warner, and Wilson Warner; her sisters-in-law, Norma Quanz and Barbara Quanz; and several very special nieces and nephews.
Virginia's family would like to extend a thank you to all of the caretakers that have helped to make her more comfortable over the last few years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Virginia's immediate family will have a private viewing. Committal prayers and interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wayland and a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place later in the year.
Contributions in memory of Virginia E. Warner may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572; or to the Perkinsville Fire Department, PO Box 152, Perkinsville, N.Y. 14529.
For online condolences, please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020