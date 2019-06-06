|
HORNELL - Virginia K. Thomas, 93, a Hornell resident for most of her life, passed away Monday (June 3, 2019) at Elderwood At Hornell.
Born in North Hornell, May 25, 1926, the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth Kinne Hills, Virginia was a graduate of Hornell High School and received her associate's degree in Medical Technology from Alfred State College. In her early life, she was employed in the medical office of the late Dr. Arthur Karl and Dr. James Pullman. She was later employed for over 20 years at the former J.C. Penney's in Hornell, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the former Park United Methodist Church.
She was married in 1947 to Kenneth Schrader, who predeceased her in 1989; and in 1990, married Theodore Thomas Jr., who predeceased her in 2011.
She was predeceased in addition to her husbands, by her parents, and one son, Kenneth E "Skip" Schrader.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry (Dennis) Bardeen of Canisteo; and her son, Donald (Beth) Schrader of Swain; three step-daughters, Christine Dineen of Hornell, Margaret "Peg" Thomas of Florida and Kim Gardner of Canisteo; three step-sons, Ronald (Sally) Thomas of Tennessee, Stuart Thomas of Canisteo and Steven Thomas of Arkport; six grandchildren, Steve Bardeen, Mark Bardeen, Brittany Schrader, Michael Schrader, Amy Schrader and Dan Schrader; ten step-grandchildren, Joanne Stroble, Jeffery Thomas, Scott Thomas, Michael Thomas, Sandra Arcieri, Mark Dineen, Shawn Dineen, Rebecca Nick, John Gardner, Elizabeth Gardner and Jacob Gardner; 14 great-grandchildren; and 17 step-great-grandchildren.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
There will be no calling hours. Per Virginia's wishes, a Memorial Service will be held for the immediate family. Burial will be in Canaseraga Cemetery.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 6, 2019