SPRINGWATER - Virginia R. Mastin, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday (March 23, 2019) at the Steuben Center SNF in Bath.
Virginia was born Feb. 3, 1930 in Springwater, a daughter of Dexter and Alice (Pragle) Grouse. She married Ivan J. Mastin on April 30, 1949; he predeceased her on Sept. 23, 2017 after 68 years of marriage. Virginia was the former Assessor for the Town of Springwater for over 20 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by a grandson, James Mastin; and her siblings, Minnie Keenan, Francis O'Brien, Pearl Rowley, Fred Grouse and Shirley Englert.
Virginia was an active member of the Springwater United Methodist Church and the Springwater Grange. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, reading her Bible every morning, gardening and baking wedding cakes; she also was known by her grandchildren as the "Hoochie Momma", because she made a special beverage called "Hooch", but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Virginia is survived by her three children, Michael (Sandy) Mastin, David (Faith) Mastin and Mary Lou (Mark) McKelvey; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Frank) Kearney, Brandon (Kerri) Mastin, Lauren (Marc) Valerio, Adam McKelvey, Ryan (Jaclyn) McKelvey, Allysyn (Michael) O'Connell, Colin (Christina) McKelvey and Hannah McKelvey; great-grandchildren, Justin and Ashlyn Kearney, Brynlee and Kyleigh Mastin, Giuliana and Giacomo Valerio, and Liam, Shae and Rowan O'Connell; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Springwater United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen (Covered Bridge) Cemetery, Springwater.
Contributions may be made to the Springwater United Methodist Church, 8001 South Main St., Springwater, N.Y. 14560.
Funeral arrangements are with the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, Wayland.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019