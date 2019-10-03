|
BELMONT - Virginia S. "Ginger" Beiring, 47, of Park Circle passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Olean General Hospital.
She was born on October 12, 1971 in Pascagoula, MS to James and Sheila Esfeller Smith. In April of 2012 she married Richard A. Beiring, who survives.
Ginger was a longtime resident of this area who worked at the former Belvidere Truck Stop, and for ten years she worked at Save-A-Lot in Wellsville. Ginger enjoyed playing games on her computer and will be remembered as a hard worker. She had a heart of gold and was always thinking of others, especially those in need.
Ginger is survived by her husband, Richard; her mother, Sheila Smith of Alabama; her father and stepmother, James and Sharon Smith of Alabama; two sons, Jimmy Jackson and Nicholas Waldie; a daughter, Jamie Dowell; several grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Jane Smith.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Gloria Fletcher.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, October 4, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Belmont. Memorials in Ginger's name may be given to the . To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019