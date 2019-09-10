|
DALTON - Viva M. "Peg" Buchinger, 93, died Sept. 7, 2019.
She was born Nov. 4, 1925 in the town of Grove, to the late Clarence and Vicena Ludwig.
She retired from the Keshuqua Central School District as the cook at the Dalton School. She was predeceased by her husband, William.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Dale) Sanford of Dalton and Penny (Ron Powers) Buchinger of Dalton; a son, William (Brenda) Buchinger of Dalton; grandchildren, Tammy (William) Garwood, Todd (Lisa) Buchinger, Sally Sanford, and Andy Sanford; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister, Nina (Albert Nash) Timothy of Dalton; a brother, Dale (Margaret) Ludwig of Geneseo; and several nieces, nephews and dogs.
Friends may call at the Mann Funeral Home in Nunda on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral services immediately following, Rev. David Peck officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Dalton.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019