CANISTEO - Vivian C. Congdon, 80, formerly of Bennett Street, Canisteo passed away Monday (June 24, 2019) at the home of her son Brian Congdon in Monument, Col. after an extended illness.
Vivian was born April 22, 1939 in Hornell to the late Warren and Ruth (Norton) Conkey. On Oct. 31, 1959 in Chesterfield, S.C. she married John J. Congdon, who predeceased her in January 2018.
Vivian had worked as a telephone operator for the New York Telephone Company for a short period of time before settling in as a devoted wife, mother and home maker taking care of her family. She was an avid collector of anything to do with "angels" with her home filled with many collectables of all shapes and sizes and was also active crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles.
She and her late husband John enjoyed their private as well as family time at their cottage on Keuka Lake, where family and friends were welcome at any time and she and John also cherished their time in Florida together.
Vivian is survived by her three children, Thomas (Amy) Congdon of Canisteo, Patricia (John) Zanghi of Hornell and Brian (Marie) Congdon of Monument, Col.; seven grandchildren, Emily, Erin, Kristin, Kevin, Ty, Cody and Norah; and three great-grandchildren. Vivian is also survived by three sisters, Kathleen Sexton, Lois Jimerson and Helen (Dennis) Remchuk.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Christine Gensler, Phillis Donahue and Jeanne Sackett; and one brother, Michael Conkey.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo, where a combined memorial service and celebration of life for both Vivian and John will take place immediately following calling hours at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Vivian's name may be made to Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 30, 2019