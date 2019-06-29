|
CANISTEO - Waldo (Walt) A. Hale, 89, of 98 Maple St., passed away Wednesday morning (June 26, 2019) at his home, right where he wanted to be.
Born in Hartsville, N.Y. May 26, 1930, the son of Waldo J. and Myra (Borne) Hale, he had resided in the Canisteo area most of his life. He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corp. from 1952-1954, having completed two Mediterranean cruises during the Korean conflict. Walt was married to the former Margaret (Peggy) Grace Hartman, who preceded him in death in 1995. Peggy and Walt were married on July 22, 1950. Five years later their first child, Martin Duane, was born. Years later, Walt and Peggy took in quite a few county kids in their South Hornell and Canisteo homes whom Marty shared his childhood with. On June 16, 1968, Kellie Kathleen was born on Father's Day. Ironically, June 16, 2019, was the last ride in the "little red wagon" he took with his daughter, and it was Father's Day and Kellie's birthday once again.
Walt retired from the railroad nearly 29 years ago, having worked on the Bridges and Buildings gang. There, "Wally" made many good friends, that to his last day, he kept in contact with; the ones still here, that is. Walt talked with pride about working on the railroad, and enjoyed when someone would ask him about it. While out of town most of the time for work, he was eager to get home on weekends and take care of his home, yard and family. Dad will be remembered as a good provider and example for his children.
After retirement and after Peggy passed away, Walt did have some good times going on senior bus trips often taking a friend with him. He loved to get in his car or truck and just go without a particular destination. Later, he and Kellie would take the "little red wagon" out for some exercise with destination unknown, but Walt gave directions and sometimes would say, "Have you figured out where we are going yet?" With Bluegrass music, a Mountain Dew and his cigarettes, many memorable rides were had with both of his children. Walt was a quiet, private man most of the time, but what was always clear is that he was a very generous man, loved all of his family including the Hartman's from childhood until death and was proud of his children's accomplishments and ways they chose to live their lives.
Walt was a former member of the Southern Tier Blue Grass Association and the American Legion. He also enjoyed frequenting local restaurants for breakfast or a cup of coffee and get caught up on the local gossip.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Phillip and Donald; four sisters, Marie, Wilma, Jean and Irene; as well as three cats that were very dear time him after Peggy's passing; Barney, Nina and Jose.
He is survived by his son, Martin (Barbara) Hale of Columbia, California; daughter, Kellie (Calvin) O'Dell of Greenwood; one grandchild, Richard (Sara) O'Dell of Lenexa, Kansas; three great-grandchildren, Zackary, Elizabeth and Justin O'Dell of Lenexa, Kansas; a special young lady, Shawna O'Dell of Hornell; the food and goody maker, Waneta O'Dell of Hornell; a very special family friend and living angel, Maryanne Leasure; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Walt was surrounded by wonderful neighbors for 53 years on Maple Street. Walt's children were relieved to know such great neighbors cared so much for his well being and kept an eye on him and on his house, always offering to help with anything needed. Part of this neighborhood in the last 24 years included his brother-in-law, Jerry VanFleet, who helped where dad would allow and kept dad up on happenings around town when dad was not able to get out.
If dad had a message to share, it would probably be to "pay attention to what is going on in our world" and do not get tied up with too much technology, especially those "dang GPSs" and to use your brain and a map!
The family is observing a private graveside service with full military honors in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 29, 2019