|
|
WHITESVILLE - Walter E. "Walt" Folts, 90, of Maple Avenue, passed away Monday morning (July 8, 2019) at his home with the comfort, care and love of his family around him, after an extended illness.
Walt was born May 25, 1929 in Ashford, N.Y. (village of West Valley) to the late Clayton and Erma (Ehman) Folts. On Oct. 24, 1951 in Whitesville he married the former Betty Jane Snow, who survives and resides in Whitesville.
Walt was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving our country from 1947-49. Proudly he played his trumpet with the Army Band at the Kentucky Derby. He was employed as manager of Mapes Woodworking, then shop foreman at Dresser Rand. Later he was involved for 30 years in the local swine operation and poultry farm both owned by his close friend and partner in crime, Jim Fitzpatrick.
Walt was very active and dedicated to the Whitesville community where he served as Justice of the Peace for a time and was a former member and past president of the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps. He also served on the Board of Assessment Review for 10 years and was on the Whitesville Water Works board for 10 years.
Walt's other interests included woodworking, riding his motorcycle, pitching horseshoes in area tournaments and was considered a "pool shark" in area billiards contests also.
First and foremost, he was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed the company of his family and friends anytime and anywhere.
In addition to his wife Jane, Walt is survived by three daughters, April Harkenrider of Whitesville, Mary Sue (Dr. David) Gee of Naples, Fla. and Connie Lee (Eric) MacMichael of Whitesville; two sons, Walter J. (Kelly) Folts of Andover and Richard S. (Katrina) Folts of Whitesville. He is also survived by a brother, Keith (Evelyn) Folts of Fillmore; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Stewart Folts and a sister, Donna Ellison.
At Walt's request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Walt's name may be made to either the Whitesville Public Library, 500 Main St., Whitesville, N.Y. 14897; the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps, 496 Main St., Whitesville, N.Y. 14897; or to the Hart Comfort House, 141 East State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 10, 2019