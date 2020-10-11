1/
Walter Miles
GREENWOOD - Walter Miles, 55, of State Route 248, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020).

Born in Wellsville, NY on June 21, 1965, the son of Theodore and Beverly Ellsworth Miles, he had resided most his life in Wellsville prior to his moving to Greenwood several years ago. He had been employed in the warehouse of the Air-Preheater Company of Wellsville.

He is survived by his sisters, Joan Vallieres of Whitesville and Barbara Miles of Rexville; one brother, Gerald Miles of Hornell as well as four nephews, Justin Vallieres, Ryan Vallieres, Erik Vallieres and Drew Vallieres.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Anthony Cone, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral home of Canisteo. There will be no public calling hours. A service will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.

Friends wishing may consider a contribution to the Greenwood Fire Department, 1574 Andover St., Greenwood, NY 14839.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
