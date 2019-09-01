|
NEWMANSTOWN, Pa. - Wanda E. Jandrew French, 91, of 130 Sweetwater Ln. and a former Bolivar resident passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness.
Born May 21, 1928 in Dundee, NY, she was the daughter of Meredith and Beulah Smith Tripp. Wanda married Lyle Jandrew on April 22, 1950 in Bolivar. He preceded her in death in 1986. Wanda later married Robert French in 2001 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2013.
Wanda was a graduate of Bolivar Central School class of 1946. She was a self-employed beautician in Bolivar for 26 years. While living in Leesburg, Fla. and Myrtle Beach, SC was employed by JC Penny's Store. She was a former member of the Star of the East Chapter 109 O.E.S. Bolivar.
Surviving are four children, Bruce (Rexella) Jandrew of Newmanstown, Pa., Marsy Simmons, Barbara Gillian and Susan Graham all of Garden Grove, Calif.; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frederick E. (Mary) Tripp of Myrtle Beach, SC and Gerald E. (Jenean) Trip of Denver, Colo.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Jandrew on September 5, 2000; one sister, Gloria Stohr; and one brother, Robert Tripp.
Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. Memorial services will follow visitation at 3 p.m. Elva Cornell CLM pastor of Bolivar United Methodist Church officiating. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019