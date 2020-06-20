Wanita J. Vosburg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - Wanita J. Vosburg, 75, of Hakes Avenue, entered into rest unexpectedly Wednesday morning (June 17, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester,

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Wanita J. Vosburg.

To read Wanita's complete obituary or to leave an online condolence or remembrance please visit the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved