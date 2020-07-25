1/1
Wanita Jane Vosburg
HORNELL - Wanita Jane Vosburg, 75, of Hakes Avenue, entered into rest unexpectedly on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born on Nov. 27,1944 In Hornell to Walter and Margaret (Drake) Vosburg. Including her parents, Wanita was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Andrea Jane Guiles; two brothers, Walter and Warren Vosburg; nephew, Richard (Ricky) Vosburg; and niece, Bonnie Vosburg.

Wanita was a lifelong resident of Hornell, where in 1964 she graduated from Hornell Senior High School. She was an active church member and very much enjoyed collecting elephants of any kind. She also loved crocheting .

Surviving are her three children, Linda (Robert) Houghtaling of Hornell and Pat (Patsy) Kinne of Jarrell, Texas; five grandchildren, Alysa ( Steve Perkins) Houghtaling of Hornell, Angela (Mike) Vanderhoeff and Anastasia (Chris Davis) Guiles, both of Canisteo, Jessica (Dont'a) Holt of Georgetown, Texas and Patrick (Kaianna) Kinne of Jarrell, Texas; eight great-grandchildren, Cody Houghtaling, Olivia and Peyton Perkins of Hornell, Paisley Andrea and Owen Davis of Canisteo, Addison Andrews of Georgetown, Texas, Charlie Sue Merritt and Judah Kinne of Jarrell, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Vosburg of Canisteo

The family was served by Bishop and Johnson.

A memorial service has already been held by the family.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
