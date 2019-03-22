Home

WAYLAND - Wayne T. Ashley Jr. 45, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Wayne is survived by his children Brandon and Brittany, his mother Cynthia and his sisters, Tracy, Michele and Julie. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne.

Wayne was born on Feb. 16, 1974 in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Wayne graduated from Wayland-Cohocton School in 1992. He attended Niagara University and was in the Army Reserves. He began a career in trucking transportation at Ruan Transport Corp. in Milwaukee, Wisc. He flourished in that field with hard work and dedication, becoming Vice President of Operations and Transportation. He loved his work and was interviewed by Bulk Transporter magazine.

He enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family and friends. Wayne enjoyed music, cooking, working out and watching his favorite football team, the New York Giants.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Celebrate Wayne's life by donating to the Lighthouse Wesleyan Church at 101 Lackawanna Street, Wayland, N.Y., 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
