HORNELL - Wendell George Beasley, 62, of 69 Delaware Ave., Hornell, died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon (Nov. 21, 2019) at his home.
Born in Hornell on Nov. 19, 1957, he was the son of Wilbourn and Helen (Forish) Beasley.
Wendell grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Alfred Almond Central School (class of 1976). After high school, he began taking classes at Alfred State College. However "The Call of the Wild" took over and Wendell moved west. He resided in several beautiful resort locations, including Steamboat Springs, Vail, Park City, and Lake Tahoe. For several years he enjoyed life as a self-proclaimed "Ski Bum." However, having a deep interest in the medical field, Wendell eventually became a paramedic.
In 1996, Wendell returned to the Hornell area following the death of his brother and resumed his education at Alfred State College. He received his Associate's Degree in Nursing. For many years he was employed as a "Travel Nurse" working primarily in Emergency Rooms throughout the country, including California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York and New Jersey.
Wendell was an avid golfer and thoroughly enjoyed many rounds with friends far and wide. He had a sharp mind, quick wit, and an outstanding fund of knowledge that made him a formidable opponent at Jeopardy! He was also a talented craftsman, completing many projects for friends and family. Somewhere in his travels he learned the art of lumberjacking and entertained many of his sister's friends and neighbors as he felled trees and chopped them into firewood piles that were a work of art.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbourn "Bill" Beasley who died in 1996.
Surviving are his sister (whom he tormented for most of his life but loved dearly) Susan (Dr. Michael) Mojcik of Stone Mountain, Ga.; two nieces (that he adored) Mary Mojcik of New York City (Manhattan) and Catherine Mojcik of Atlanta, Ga.
At Wendell's request there will be no calling hours. A gathering to remember Wendell will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 4 – 6 p.m., at Muhleisen's Restaurant, 60 N Main St., Almond, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Wendell's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019